Kylian Mbappe Hits out at 'Fake News' PSG Demands, Won't Discuss Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has hit out at suggestions he has given Paris Saint-Germain a list of demands and said it is "not the time" to discuss rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The PSG forward took issue with a tweet detailing demands he has reportedly made to his club on Tuesday:

Per Goal, Mbappe was later asked about moving to Spain after France's 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Andorra: "Now is not the time to talk about Real Madrid. You always ask me the same thing, but it's not the time."

The 20-year-old opened the scoring in the victory with a chip over Josep Gomes:

It was a landmark goal for the youngster:

The effort was his 13th for his national side, on top of 60 for PSG and 27 for Monaco. He has also produced 51 career assists.

French football writer Jeremy Smith was frustrated with other aspects of Mbappe's performance on Tuesday, though:

It is perhaps a reminder that while Mbappe is already among the world's best, like any player of his age he's still got room to refine his game.

The forward raised more than a few eyebrows when he suggested he could move on from the Parc des Princes to a "new project" when he accepted his Ligue 1 Player of the Year award last month.

Mbappe bagged 33 goals and nine assists in France's top flight this season and shouldered a great deal of responsibility in the second half of the campaign with Neymar and Edinson Cavani injured.

Real are one of the few sides who might have the resources to prise him away from Paris, and if he leaves PSG at some point down the line it would come as no surprise if they're among his suitors.

A move this summer seems unlikely, though, as they have already enhanced their forward line with Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, who set them back an initial €65 million (£57.8 million) and €100 million, respectively.