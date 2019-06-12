NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Before Stanley Cup Final 2019 Game 7

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

On Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will bring fans one of the greatest events in all of sports—a Stanley Cup Final Game 7. Meanwhile, the rest of the NHL is gearing up for the upcoming draft (June 21-22) and the start of free agency on July 1.

Part of that preparation involves sizing up the trade market. There's no shortage of intriguing moves that could be made as teams work to get where the Bruins and Blue currently are. Here, we'll examine some of the latest NHL trade buzz.

Canadiens Showing Interest in Gostisbehere

The Montreal Canadiens finished fourth in the Atlantic Division this past season, narrowly missing out on the postseason. In an effort to improve their roster for the 2019-2020 season, they're considering making a move for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period reports that while a trade isn't immediately on the horizon, the Flyers and Canadiens have at least discussed the potential move:

According to Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period, Andrew Shaw and Paul Byron are two players the Canadiens have discussed moving in order to acquire Gostisbehere:

Adding Gostisbehere would provide Montreal with some needed support on the left side of the blue line. While his 37 points (nine goals) this past season were a career low for Gostisbehere, they would have ranked second among Canadiens defensemen.

Gostisbehere has four years remaining on a six-year, $27 million contract.

A Phil Kessel Trade Now Looking Unlikely

The Pittsburgh Penguins were close to dealing were close to dealing right winger Phil Kessel to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Phil Zucker. However, the trade did not come to fruition.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Kessel—who has a no-trade clause in his contract—nixed the deal because he doesn't view the Wild as a serious contender.

While there are other teams still interested in acquiring Zucker—Mike Halford of TSN 1040 reported that the Vancouver Canucks are one—it's looking far less likely that Kessel will end up on this offseason's trade market.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford believes that Kessel's veto of the trade means that he will return for the coming season.

"I don't think that's the way things are headed at this point in time," Rutherford said, per The Athletic's Josh Yohe. "I expect Kessel will probably play for Pittsburgh next season."

With free agency still a couple of weeks away, Kessel's stance on a possible trade could change. TSN's Bob McKenzie believes that a trade between the Penguins and Wild is still a possibility. For now, though, it appears that Kessel won't be dealt.

The Sabres Could be Active on the Trade Market

According to Lance Lysowski of TBN Sports, the Buffalo Sabres are looking to add fresh talent, either via free agency or, preferably, through the trade market:

Zucker is one player Buffalo has been linked to. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Sabres are in the market for a second-line center and are "kicking the tires" on Zucker.

The issue for Buffalo is that in order to acquire a quality talent like Zucker, it will have to give up something in return. The Athletic's John Vogl believes that this could limit the Sabres' trade options.

"The Sabres simply don't have a lot to give," Vogl wrote.

With few enticing options on their roster, the Sabres may have to consider parting with the seventh overall pick in the draft if they are determined to make a significant trade this offseason.