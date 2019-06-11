Kellen Winslow II Has Mistrial Declared on 8 Charges 1 Day After Rape Conviction

Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

A mistrial was declared by a California judge Tuesday on the eight remaining charges against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II for the alleged rapes of a 54-year-old woman and a 17-year-old high school student as well as lewd acts in the presence of other women.

Julie Watson of the Associated Press reported Judge Blaine K. Bowman denied a motion by the defense that aimed to dismiss the eight unresolved counts one day after Winslow was found guilty of the rape of a 58-year-old homeless woman as well as indecent exposure and lewd conduct toward two other women.

The San Diego County Superior Court jury told Bowman on Monday it remained deadlocked on the eight other charges, but he ordered deliberations to continue Tuesday before declaring the mistrial, per Watson.

Prosecutors did not comment on whether they would attempt to retry the 35-year-old California native on the outstanding charges, which could increase his potential prison sentence from nine years to life, according to the Associated Press.

The AP report noted the alleged rapes date back to 2003, when the 17-year-old woman said raped her while home from the University of Miami on summer break. A 54-year-old woman said Winslow raped her in his vehicle in March 2018 after picking her up as a hitchhiker.

His defense team argued the sex was consensual, per Watson.

Winslow was found not guilty on a single count of a lewd act Monday.

The tight end spent 10 years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He received a four-game suspension during the 2013 season with the Jets for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances and never signed with another team after 2014.