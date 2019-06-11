Donald Cerrone's Eye Injury Didn't Result in Any Broken Bones During UFC 238 TKO

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

Donald Cerrone, his right eye swollen shut, is unable to fight Tony Ferguson during their lightweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 238, Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Tony Ferguson defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO last weekend at UFC 238 in a bloody battle that left Cerrone in rough shape after ringside physicians determined he was unfit to continue following the second round.

But the MMA fighter took to Instagram Tuesday to confirm that he didn't break any bones.

"I'm in Good Health," he wrote. "Thanks for all the message and concerns. Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital. Sitting and waiting for the Rematch or next fight."

                    

