Donald Cerrone's Eye Injury Didn't Result in Any Broken Bones During UFC 238 TKO

Tony Ferguson defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO last weekend at UFC 238 in a bloody battle that left Cerrone in rough shape after ringside physicians determined he was unfit to continue following the second round.

But the MMA fighter took to Instagram Tuesday to confirm that he didn't break any bones.

"I'm in Good Health," he wrote. "Thanks for all the message and concerns. Only air was in my eye. No broken bones nor cracked or broken orbital. Sitting and waiting for the Rematch or next fight."

