Ex-49ers, Raiders OLB Aldon Smith Arrested in Kansas on Suspicion of DUI

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested around midnight Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence in Mission, Kansas.

Shain Bergan of KCTV reported the Mission Police Department said Smith was taken into custody following a traffic stop and was later released to a friend after being booked at the police department.

The 29-year-old Mississippi native attended Raytown Senior High School in Missouri before enrolling at the University of Missouri, where he became a standout defender for the Tigers.

Smith was selected by the Niners with the seventh overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft.

His career was derailed by a long series of arrests, suspensions and legal issues.



He was released by the Raiders after he allegedly physically assaulted his fiancee and fled the scene in March 2018. He turned himself in to police one day after the release but was arrested again later in the same month for violating the conditions of a court order stemming from the earlier arrest.

Smith had already sat out the entire 2016 and 2017 seasons while awaiting NFL reinstatement because of prior violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

He last played in the NFL during Week 9 of the 2015 campaign.