NFL Teams Quickly Climbing into Playoff Contender Status

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have been unremarkable over the past two seasons, winning no more than seven games despite the presence of Aaron Rodgers under center.

The front office punched the reset button this offseason, though, bringing in Matt LaFleur as the new head coach after firing Mike McCarthy in December. Sometimes with a player like Rodgers, all it takes is an infusion of new ideas, and things can get back on track.

But a revamped defense doesn't hurt. The Packers went big by nabbing safety Adrian Amos from Chicago in free agency and then shoving aside underperforming pass-rushers like Clay Matthews and Nick Perry for Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith. Rashan Gary, the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft, only improves things up front for that unit, and third-round rookie tight end Jace Sternberger could help space the offense.

That doesn't account for returning talent, of course. Better coaching might unlock Jimmy Graham, who only scored twice last year. Wide receiver Davante Adams is still the top weapon. The secondary already boasted huge upside before the addition of Amos.

Last season, the Packers lost five games by seven points or fewer, including a contest against a Super Bowl participant (the Los Angeles Rams) and two against NFC North rivals. With a new coach and a rejuvenated defense, the Packers should be back in the playoff conversation in 2019.