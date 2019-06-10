Kellen Winslow II Found Guilty of Rape, Indecent Exposure, Lewd Conduct

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

Sitting in Superior Court in Vista, Kellen Winslow, Jr., is flanked by two of his three defense attorneys, Brian Watkins, left, and Elizabeth Bahr, right, as he listens to closing arguments to jury from Deputy District Attorney, Dan Owens on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Vista, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Nelvin C. Cepeda/Associated Press

A jury in San Diego County, California, found former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II guilty of rape, indecent exposure and lewd conduct Monday, according to Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel

Wetzel reported Winslow was acquitted on a separate lewd conduct charge. The jury exited the courtroom to deliberate further after telling the judge it was deadlocked on the other six felony charges and two misdemeanors.

Representatives for the prosecution and Winslow's defense team made closing arguments June 5, with Winslow declining to testify.

Winslow pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies in June 2018. He allegedly kidnapped and raped two women in 2018 and faced separate charges of burglary with the intent to rape and indecent exposure. Prosecutors added another charge of rape in July 2018, with the allegation dating back to 2003.

Wetzel noted Winslow's initial conviction for rape carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

According to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer and A.J. Perez, Judge Blaine K. Bowman didn't give any indication for when he expects the jurors to return with verdicts on the outstanding charges. Bowman told those in the courtroom the jurors "will come back with verdicts in five minutes or two weeks."

Winslow, a first-round pick in the 2004 NFL draft, spent nine seasons in the league, splitting his time across stints with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. The 35-year-old last played in the NFL in 2013 with the Jets.

