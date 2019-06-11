Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player

0 of 32

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If your favorite NFL team was suddenly forced to create a chunk of salary-cap space, which player would you want to see go?

Players on the back end of the roster and part-time contributors aren't realistic options because these players don't typically carry large contracts. If you're like most fans, you'd be willing to relinquish an overpaid player—one who may be good but whose value to the team doesn't match the value of his contract.

It's not typically the player's fault, as teams regularly hand out hefty contracts after a breakout season or to secure a player on the open market. You're never going to see a player say, "Nah, I haven't earned that kind of money yet." Considering the short career span of NFL players, it's unfair to fault them for taking the money when they can get it.

The fact remains, though, that some players are considerably overpaid and could be considered expendable if a dire cap situation were to arise. The question is, which player on your favorite team is the most overpaid, and why? That's precisely what we're here to examine.

*All salary information via Spotrac.