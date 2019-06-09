2019 NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Bruins Open as Favorites vs. Blues for Game 7

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After their 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins are now favored to win the decisive Game 7 on Wednesday:

The Bruins were on the brink of elimination Sunday while trailing the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in the series, but they bounced back behind another outstanding performance by Tuukka Rask. This was enough to keep the series alive and force Game 7 at home in TD Garden.

Oddsmakers clearly believe they will keep the momentum going as the favorites for the final game, listed at -165, which means a $165 bet will only win $100.

