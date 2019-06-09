2019 NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Bruins Open as Favorites vs. Blues for Game 7

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, center, celebrates with Charlie Coyle (13) and Torey Krug (47) after Carlo scored a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After their 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins are now favored to win the decisive Game 7 on Wednesday:

The Bruins were on the brink of elimination Sunday while trailing the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in the series, but they bounced back behind another outstanding performance by Tuukka Rask. This was enough to keep the series alive and force Game 7 at home in TD Garden.

Oddsmakers clearly believe they will keep the momentum going as the favorites for the final game, listed at -165, which means a $165 bet will only win $100.

    

