2019 NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Bruins Open as Favorites vs. Blues for Game 7

2019 NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Bruins Open as Favorites vs. Blues for Game 7June 10, 2019
After their 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins are now favored to win the decisive Game 7 on Wednesday:
Opening Game 7 odds, via @CaesarsPalace Blues: +150 Bruins: -165 https://t.co/bKa2nK5YUy
The Bruins were on the brink of elimination Sunday while trailing the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in the series, but they bounced back behind another outstanding performance by Tuukka Rask. This was enough to keep the series alive and force Game 7 at home in TD Garden.
Oddsmakers clearly believe they will keep the momentum going as the favorites for the final game, listed at -165, which means a $165 bet will only win $100.
