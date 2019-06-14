What We've Learned About Each NFL Team so Far This Offseason

18 of 32

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Todd Gurley played through a knee ailment at the end of the last season. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, he has arthritis. As expected, the Los Angeles Rams won't delve into details about their star running back's condition.

In April, Gurley told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times that he's "feeling pretty good," but L.A. matched an offer sheet for Malcolm Brown and selected Darrell Henderson in the third round of this year's draft.

According to ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry, head coach Sean McVay has talked about limiting Gurley's snaps: "As far as managing the workload, those are things that we talk about with Todd and as you continue to get educated on, is that something that we should do for the long haul or something that is or isn't going to affect Todd most importantly and how does that affect our team."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport offered this prediction:

"The days of Todd Gurley just being the straight-up, every-down bell cow are probably over, just based on his knee, his age, the position, the amount of carries he's had. It's probably not going to be like that, which by the way is maybe why the Rams drafted a running back in the third round, someone they really like a lot. This is a team that is clearly ready to spread the ball around."

Gurley's knee will dominate headlines through the summer, but we're unlikely to see him in action before Week 1. He missed OTAs, and the Rams want him refreshed for a 16-game slate.

Gurley can produce solid numbers with 15-20 touches per contest. Despite the potential limitations, he's still a game-changer.