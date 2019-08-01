5-Star 2020 SF MarJon Beauchamp Will Skip College, Train with Chameleon BX

247Sports.com

MarJon Beauchamp, a 247Sports 5-star small forward out of Seattle, has decided to skip college.

According to Evan Daniels of 247Sports, Beauchamp plans to play at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, during his senior season of high school before training with Chameleon BX in 2020 in preparation for the 2021 NBA draft.

Chameleon BX describes itself as "a personalized 12-month program to prepare for the NBA draft."

The 6'6", 175-pound Beauchamp is ranked 24th overall among 2020 recruits and fourth among small forwards on 247Sports.

Josh Gershon, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst, offered the following scouting report on Walker on July 6, 2018.

"Tons of physical upside with room to gain plenty of strength without losing athleticism. Extremely versatile wing with good size and very long arms. Plus athlete who has the lateral quickness and physical tools to guard multiple positions. Best offensively as a slasher and distributor although he has shown impressive progress as a shooter. Very good vision for the position. Handle and jumper could stand to improve. If they do, he projects as a contributor at NBA level."

Gershon compared Walker to Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges, who averaged 8.3 points on 43.0 percent shooting during his rookie year.

Beauchamp dominated during junior year at Rainier Beach High School, averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds and five assists per game, according to Jayda Evans of the Seattle Times. He won the All-Metro League MVP for his efforts.

Beauchamp transferred to Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, after the season in preparation for college ball before deciding against going that route.

The 5-star prospect received 13 offers, but instead is opting to take an unorthodox path to the NBA.