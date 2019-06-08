French Open 2019 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

For the first time in her career, Ashleigh Barty is a Grand Slam champion.

On Saturday, Barty defeated Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets in the French Open women's singles final, which was an unlikely matchup to conclude the tournament. Barty was the No. 8 seed, while Vondrousova was unseeded.

Entering the final, Vondrousova had defeated four seeded opponents and hadn't lost a set through her first six French Open matches. However, Barty quickly took control of the final, winning the first set in dominant fashion 6-1.

The second set was more competitive, as Vondousova went up 2-0, but Barty responded, pulling away to win 6-3 and securing the championship.

Barty became the first Australian woman to win the French Open women's singles championship since Margaret Court in 1973. She is the sixth different woman to win at Roland-Garros over the past six years.

Before this year, Barty had never made it past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament since first participating in the U.S. Open in 2011. She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Barty had a strong showing throughout this tournament, losing only two sets over her seven French Open wins. In the semifinals, she rebounded from losing the opening set to win the next two against 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.

Men's Final Preview, Predictions

Michel Euler/Associated Press

It's not surprising to see Rafael Nadal in the French Open men's singles final. After all, he's there nearly every year.

Nadal will be looking to win his 12th French Open championship—which would be his third straight, with all 12 coming in a 15-year span—when he takes on Dominic Thiem at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard has only lost twice in his French Open career—once in the 2015 quarterfinals and once in the fourth round in 2009.

It will be a rematch of last year's French Open final, in which Nadal beat Thiem in straight sets. Nadal leads the all-time series against Thiem 8-4, but Thiem beat Nadal on clay in April at the Barcelona Open.

To reach this point, Nadal defeated one of his greatest rivals, taking down No. 3-seeded Roger Federer in the semifinals on Friday. Nadal, the No. 2 seed, beat Federer in straight sets.

Thiem outlasted No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic in five sets in his semifinal victory.

Nadal is the best player in the world on clay surfaces, and no matter the opponent, the 33-year-old was poised to continue his Roland-Garros dominance this year. If Federer couldn't even win a set against the Spaniard, then nobody is going to take him down.

"Even if it's something I never dreamed about five, six, eight years ago, it's happening today," Nadal said, according to the New York Times' Christopher Clarey. "And my goal is just try to keep going. It's not about having an excess of ambition, but is just about trying to keep enjoying the things that I am doing."

Thiem may win a set, or even two, and pose a challenge, as he did against Djokovic, but Nadal will overcome any adversity and continue his French Open dominance on Sunday. Expect the Spaniard to add to his legacy with his 18th Grand Slam championship.