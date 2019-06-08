Bruins vs. Blues Game 6 Odds, Live-Stream Schedule, Start Time and Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Stanley Cup may have a new home Sunday night, and it would be a city where it has never previously resided.

The St. Louis Blues will look to win the franchise's first Cup on their home ice in their Game 6 matchup against the Boston Bruins. The Blues took control of the series, which was tied through four games, with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 in Boston on Thursday night.

But the Bruins have been a strong team this postseason, and they'll continue to be a challenging opponent for the Blues on Sunday, especially as they look to force a Game 7 matchup that would take place in Boston.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 6, the potential final game of the NHL season.

Game 6 Information

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Odds (via Caesars): Boston +105 (bet $100 to win $105); St. Louis -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Preview, Prediction

One win away from the first Stanley Cup in franchise history—which dates back to 1967—it would be understandable if the Blues' nerves were at an all-time high entering Game 6 in St. Louis, but one player is insisting that isn't the case.

"We know what Sunday is," Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said Friday, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. "But the group's calm and we've done a really good job of refocusing after games. I don't really get a feel from anybody that the emotions are too high right now."

St. Louis has felt plenty of pressure during the playoffs. It overcame deficits in series wins over the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks, and it's now erased a 2-1 deficit vs. Boston with back-to-back victories in Games 4 and 5.

The Bruins are facing even greater pressure. They need to win Game 6 or else their season is over.

"You need to win by one," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said, according to NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin. "If it's 1-0, great. If it's 6-5, we don't really care at this point. We just need the victory. We have to figure out the best way to beat St. Louis in Game 6. That's what's in front of us."

Since the Blues lost 7-2 in Game 3, the contests in the series have gotten much closer, especially their one-goal victory in Game 5. Expect Sunday's encounter to be another game decided by only one or two goals as both teams will be giving all they have to try to earn the victory.

However, it's time for the Stanley Cup to come to St. Louis. The Blues closed out two of their first three playoff series in six games, and they'll do the same in this one. Playing on their home ice and looking to avoid a hostile Game 7 environment, the Blues will do what it takes to secure the Game 6 victory.

Both teams are strong and have momentum from recent playoff success, but it will be the Blues' desire and home-ice advantage that make the difference in this crucial contest.

Pick: Blues win Game 6 to claim Stanley Cup