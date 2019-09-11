Chargers' Hunter Henry's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Tibia Plateau Fracture

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that tight end Hunter Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday (h/t Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times).

There is no timetable for his return at this time, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team anticipates the injury will sideline Henry from four to six weeks. 

Any injury to Henry is sure to raise concern seeing how he missed the 2018 regular season with a torn ACL he suffered during organized team activities. It prevented the 2016 second-round pick from taking the field in what figured to be a breakout season after he impressed in his first two years in the league.

The Arkansas product caught eight touchdowns as a rookie and finished with 45 catches for 579 yards and four touchdowns in 2017.

At his best, Henry has the speed to beat linebackers in one-on-one situations downfield and the size and power to make plays against safeties in the red zone.

Henry caught four passes for 60 yards in the Bolts' 30-24 overtime win over the Colts.

While Los Angeles was counting on Henry to thrive during his return in 2019, it does have other options at tight end if he is forced to miss significant time. Look for the Chargers to turn toward the combination of Virgil Green and Sean Culkin at tight end until their primary playmaker is ready to return.

