2019 NHL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Notable Names

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The climactic moments of the 2018-19 NHL season are here, and the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will settle the Stanley Cup championship in a matter of days.

After the celebration that will take place in the winning city, individual awards are handed out in Las Vegas and the NHL Draft takes place, the business of free agency will be at hand July 1.

The Winnipeg Jets have several players who are facing free agency decisions, and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will have to make decisions and act quickly on a number of fronts.

One of those involves defenseman Tyler Myers, who is weeks away from becoming a free agent. The 6'8" Myers is coming off a nine-goal, 31-point season with the Jets and he is an intimidating presence on the blue line.

TSN insider Frank Servalli reported that the Jets have "re-engaged" with Myers for the purpose of keeping him off the open market. That seems unlikely because Myers can see the start of free agency and he knows that there will be plenty of interest.

Servalli reported that the Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars as the teams that would be most interested in Myers, and he also surmised that as many as half the teams in the league could come calling. Myers' price range should be at least $6 million per year, although it could go higher if one of the teams that goes after him wants to separate from the competition.

Laine and Jets facing key decision

Restricted free agents rarely move from their original team to another because of the heavy compensation involved, and that clearly will be an issue for high-scoring Patrick Laine.

He will be a restricted free agent with the Jets this summer and negotiations that could get complicated are expected to pick up shortly.

Laine is one of the top talents in the league, and he has scored 110 goals and 74 assists in his first three years in the league. Laine netted 36 and 44 goals in his first two years, and that number slipped to 30 last season. He struggled quite a bit from December through the end of the season after a sharp start to the season.

The difficult end to his third season may be why the Jets may be hesitant about giving him an Auston Matthews-type contract (average of $11.6 million for five seasons).

If the Jets prove difficult for Laine and his representatives to deal with, there is an excellent chance he could sign an offer sheet with another team or ask for a trade, according to The Fourth Period editor-in-chief David Pagnotta.

In addition to figuring out the Myers situation, Cheveldayoff must also contend with a possible Jacob Trouba trade while trying to sign forward Kyle Connor to an extension. As a result, the general manager has quite a few situations to contend with and Laine may not understand if he has to "wait in line" to get his deal completed.

Marner appears ready to explore all options

While the Jets' situation with Laine is not easy, the Toronto Maple Leafs may have an even more complex situation with potential RFA Mitch Marner.

Marner is coming off a 94-point season with the Leafs and finished the year as their leading scorer. He is a fast skater with an excellent shot and creativity, and there is little doubt that he is vital to Toronto's future. However, after signing big-name free agent John Tavares last summer and extending Matthews earlier this year, the Leafs have cap issues.

Marner may or may not be understanding, and reporter Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 radio that the high-scoring forward will start checking the NHL landscape by jumping on a plane June 26 (4:52 mark of interview).

The 6'0", 176-pound Marner is clearly vital to the Leafs' future, but general manager Kyle Dubas must contend with the salary-cap issues that all teams have to face.