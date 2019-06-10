NFL Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons in 2019

0 of 8

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Technically, every year is a make-or-break season in the NFL, at least to a certain degree.

Look at the free-agent class that hit the open market this offseason. Contractual underperformers like linebacker Nick Perry were cut loose, prove-it deal winners such as safety Tyrann Mathieu made bank, and solid performers like cornerback Darqueze Dennard found miserable markets anyway.

The NFL is hard to predict, to say the least, especially when it comes to roster turnover. But one wrinkle that isn't hard to anticipate is a number of players facing contractual crossroads that could mean changing teams sooner rather than later.

These players aren't in danger of falling out of the league outright, but a change of scenery might be in order if they don't at least match expectations, nudging their respective front offices to extend the relationship, backed by big dollars.

The following players are facing make-or-break years in this regard during the NFL's 100th season.