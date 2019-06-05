Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Wednesday's Batting Averages, Top Run-Scorers

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Wednesday's Batting Averages, Top Run-ScorersJune 5, 2019
India added to South Africa's misery at the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, as they secured a six-wicket win at the Rose Bowl.
South Africa struggled against some canny Indian bowling and were only able to post 227 for nine from their 50 overs. While India lost skipper Virat Kohli cheaply, a brilliant unbeaten 122 from Rohit Sharma was the foundation for a successful chase, as they knocked off the winning runs in the 48th over.
In the day's later game, New Zealand successfully chased down Bangladesh's score, with Ross Taylor making 82 for his side on their way to a two-wicket victory.
Read on for the updated top run-scorer standings after the two matches and a recap of the best moments from Wednesday's play.
Wednesday Results
India (230 for four, 47.3 overs) beat South Africa (227 for nine, 50 overs) by six wickets.
New Zealand (248 for eight, 47.1 overs) beat Bangladesh (244, 49.2 overs) by two wickets.
Tournament Top Run-Scorers: Runs (Average)
1. Joe Root (England): 158 (79.00)
2. Shakib Al Hassan (Bangladesh): 139 (69.50)
3. Rohit Sharma (India): 122 (N/A)
4. Jos Buttler (England): 121 (60.50)
5. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa): 113 (37.66)
For the full standings, visit the ICC website.
Wednesday Recap
After losses to England and Bangladesh from their two opening matches, it was imperative for South Africa to put in a performance in this encounter. However, they ran into a revved-up India attack.
With the new ball, Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional, as he dislodged key men in Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock. Kohli spoke of how quickly his team-mate was bowling after the game:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Virat Kohli on Bumrah: When you catch the ball, you feel the heaviness and the pace. My hands were buzzing for the next fifteen minutes. I told him I can feel the pain in my hands. That is how quick he was bowling (talking about Quinton de Kock dismissal) #CWC19 #SAvIND
After the fast-bowler did damage up front, Yuzvendra Chahal took the ball in the middle overs, flummoxing the South African batsman with his guile.
The spinner finished up with impressive figures of four wickets for 51 runs conceded. In the end, 42 from all-rounder Chris Morris propelled South Africa to a below-par 227 from their 50 overs. The wickets were shared by the ICC account:
ICC @ICC
It was a similar story for South Africa in Southampton with most batsmen getting a start but frustratingly for the Proteas, none going on with the job. Watch all of their best shot-making here 👀 #CWC19 https://t.co/TWqUcnvFNb
Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman paid tribute to a fine bowling performance from the team:
VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281
Fantastic effort by the bowlers to restrict South Africa to 227. Bumrah began exceptionally and the wrist spinners capitalised, Chahal was superb in his 10 overs and I back India to chase down this total. #INDvSA
In response, India never appeared flustered, despite the early wicket of Kohli. Sharma was an immovable force at the crease, and while he didn't play particularly quickly, his scoring ensured there was never any danger of a South Africa fightback.
Commentator Harsha Bhogle had his say on the biggest individual score of the tournament:
Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha
Top century from Rohit Sharma. Composed, relaxed. Rode the early tension well and has been a picture of certainty since
In the second match of the day, Bangladesh were unable to build on their win over South Africa and struggled when batting first. Despite numerous players getting starts, they were unable to kick on, with Shakib Al Hasan (64) the only man to pass 50.
As such, their score of 244 all out never really felt like enough, especially given all the batting firepower New Zealand have.
A couple of early wickets did give Bangladesh hope, and cricket journalist Elizabeth Ammon noted that the crowd inside The Oval were willing the underdogs on:
Elizabeth Ammon @legsidelizzy
It really is a fantastic atmosphere here at the Oval. Bangladesh basically have a home crowd getting behind them and we could be in for a good match.
However, when Taylor joined captain Kane Williamson at the crease, the pair settled the chase down. Before the latter was dismissed for 40, the duo put on 105 for the third wicket, pushing New Zealand close to their score required with plenty of time remaining.
Per OptaJim, the two players enjoy batting together:
OptaJim @OptaJim
26 - Ross Taylor & Kane Williamson have recorded their 26th 50+ partnership in ODIs, equalling Nathan Astle and Stephen Fleming for the most for the @BLACKCAPS. Duo. #CWC19 #BANvNZ https://t.co/BgI3irkzVn
Although New Zealand did lose Taylor before he reached his century, the efforts of the two star batsman ensured there was no need to panic late on, despite a late fightback with the ball from Bangladesh.
Thursday's action sees one of the tournament favourites Australia take on a possible dark horse for the prize in the West Indies.
Rohit Sharma's best ODI innings, 'by far' - Virat Kohli