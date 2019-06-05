Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Wednesday's Batting Averages, Top Run-Scorers

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

India added to South Africa's misery at the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, as they secured a six-wicket win at the Rose Bowl.

South Africa struggled against some canny Indian bowling and were only able to post 227 for nine from their 50 overs. While India lost skipper Virat Kohli cheaply, a brilliant unbeaten 122 from Rohit Sharma was the foundation for a successful chase, as they knocked off the winning runs in the 48th over.

In the day's later game, New Zealand successfully chased down Bangladesh's score, with Ross Taylor making 82 for his side on their way to a two-wicket victory.

Read on for the updated top run-scorer standings after the two matches and a recap of the best moments from Wednesday's play.

Wednesday Results

India (230 for four, 47.3 overs) beat South Africa (227 for nine, 50 overs) by six wickets.

New Zealand (248 for eight, 47.1 overs) beat Bangladesh (244, 49.2 overs) by two wickets.

Tournament Top Run-Scorers: Runs (Average)

1. Joe Root (England): 158 (79.00)

2. Shakib Al Hassan (Bangladesh): 139 (69.50)

3. Rohit Sharma (India): 122 (N/A)

4. Jos Buttler (England): 121 (60.50)

5. Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa): 113 (37.66)

For the full standings, visit the ICC website.

Wednesday Recap

After losses to England and Bangladesh from their two opening matches, it was imperative for South Africa to put in a performance in this encounter. However, they ran into a revved-up India attack.

With the new ball, Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional, as he dislodged key men in Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock. Kohli spoke of how quickly his team-mate was bowling after the game:

After the fast-bowler did damage up front, Yuzvendra Chahal took the ball in the middle overs, flummoxing the South African batsman with his guile.

The spinner finished up with impressive figures of four wickets for 51 runs conceded. In the end, 42 from all-rounder Chris Morris propelled South Africa to a below-par 227 from their 50 overs. The wickets were shared by the ICC account:

Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman paid tribute to a fine bowling performance from the team:

In response, India never appeared flustered, despite the early wicket of Kohli. Sharma was an immovable force at the crease, and while he didn't play particularly quickly, his scoring ensured there was never any danger of a South Africa fightback.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle had his say on the biggest individual score of the tournament:

In the second match of the day, Bangladesh were unable to build on their win over South Africa and struggled when batting first. Despite numerous players getting starts, they were unable to kick on, with Shakib Al Hasan (64) the only man to pass 50.

As such, their score of 244 all out never really felt like enough, especially given all the batting firepower New Zealand have.

A couple of early wickets did give Bangladesh hope, and cricket journalist Elizabeth Ammon noted that the crowd inside The Oval were willing the underdogs on:

However, when Taylor joined captain Kane Williamson at the crease, the pair settled the chase down. Before the latter was dismissed for 40, the duo put on 105 for the third wicket, pushing New Zealand close to their score required with plenty of time remaining.

Per OptaJim, the two players enjoy batting together:

Although New Zealand did lose Taylor before he reached his century, the efforts of the two star batsman ensured there was no need to panic late on, despite a late fightback with the ball from Bangladesh.

Thursday's action sees one of the tournament favourites Australia take on a possible dark horse for the prize in the West Indies.