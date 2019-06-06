Blues vs. Bruins: Game 5 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues are almost ready to hit the TD Garden ice for a critical Game 5 in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

In the last contest, the Blues evened the series behind a two-goal effort from Ryan O'Reilly and 21 saves from Jordan Binnington. Alex Pietrangelo added two assists for St. Louis, and Brayden Schenn finished with a goal and an assist.

However, Boston has already recovered from a loss earlier in the Final. The Bruins lost Game 2 but routed the Blues 7-2 in Game 3.

The winning team Thursday isn't assured of hoisting the Cup, but a 3-2 series advantage is typically a commanding edge.

Stanley Cup Final Game 5

When: Thursday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Odds (via Caesars): Bruins (-155; bet $155 to win $100); Blues (+140; bet $100 to win $140)

Game 5 Preview

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask is looking to rebound after giving up too many.

The Blues followed their shot throughout Game 4 and popped home a couple of second-chance opportunities to snatch the win. O'Reilly swatted the puck out of midair for the winning marker.

But the Bruins aren't concerned about it.

"He's trying to make the save first and control the rebound second. He did on all of those," head coach Bruce Cassidy said of Rask, according to Joe McDonald of The Athletic. "I'm not going to put it on Tuukka. He's fighting to stop the puck. ... I don't have an issue with his rebound control."

Veteran defenseman Charlie Coyle followed suit.

"Tuukka's been great for us. Unbelievable for us," he said, per McDonald. "We all got a little more in us and we're going to have to give a little more next game."

Still, the Blues showed their readiness to capitalize on the deflections. Vladimir Tarasenko had a rebound goal in Game 2, as well.

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

And it's not a coincidence.

"To find your chances, you need to go in the red zones and score some greasy goals maybe," Tarasenko said, per the Associated Press. "If you look on our goals, it pays off for us. It kind of was the game plan, so we try to keep it same way and create traffic for Rask and try to get rebounds."

Boston surely is hoping to address the trend but might be further short-handed in Game 5. Matt Grzelcyk (concussion protocol) missed the last two games, and captain Zdeno Chara took a puck to the jaw that ended his Game 4 and put his availability in jeopardy.

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe noted Cassidy shared an optimistic outlook for Grzelcyk returning but said an update on Chara―with whom he hadn't spoken―would come later.

If the Bruins can clean up defensively, though, the pressure will shift to Blues goalie Binnington in an unfriendly environment.

