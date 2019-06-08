Every NFL Team's Player with the Most on the Line in Training Camp

0 of 32

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Organized team activities and minicamps are the sizzle before the meaty competition of NFL training camps.

Right now, players are learning the playbooks and trying to remember their assignments in walkthroughs and non-padded practices. Coaches, meanwhile, are getting an initial impression of their personnel.

These spring sessions are important from a mental standpoint, but the process ratchets up multiple levels once players strap on the pads during training camps to earn roster spots.

Certain individuals have more to gain or lose than others. The majority of an NFL roster is already constructed with established veterans, offseason acquisitions and draft picks. But every organization has areas to address since no lineup is perfect.

Starting positions and roster spots are the two most precious commodities. The loss of either is devastating. As such, key contributors on each team are in precarious positions with uncertain futures as training camps in July loom. The following have the most to lose based on current circumstances.