Look: Kevin Love Responds to Steph Curry's Comments on 2016 NBA Finals Defense

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love responded Thursday to comments from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry about their encounter late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Curry told Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.com earlier this week he felt like he cost the Dubs a title by launching a long three over Love instead of driving past the post player for a layup:

"I'm like, 'I just need a little space'—and that's where I started to rush. I look back and think I could have easily gone around [Love] and gotten a 2, and we could have gotten a stop, and then I could come back down and hit another shot, and we win another championship, instead of me going for the hero shot, which I felt like I could make. That was a shot where I was not under control.

"And it cost us a championship."

Love provided a one-word response on Twitter:

Golden State was down three after Kyrie Irving knocked down a triple with 53 seconds left. The Warriors fouled after Curry's miss, and LeBron James made one of his two free-throw attempts to stretch the lead to four. If Curry took the two, it would have been 93-91 and Dubs ball.

Instead, the Cavs held on for a 93-89 victory in Game 7 to complete a monumental comeback from a 3-1 series deficit to capture the franchise's first championship.

Curry and the Warriors bounced back to win each of the last two titles, however, and are currently tied 1-1 with the Toronto Raptors in this year's Finals.