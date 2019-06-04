Students Smack Talk Antonio Brown After Juju Attends Their Prom

Right Arrow Icon

JuJu Smith-Schuster attended a high school prom after a fan's date canceled on him. JuJu danced the night away with Anthony Molinaro and his classmates and even threw shade at Antonio Brown.

Watch the video above for more about the night these high school students will never forget.

   

