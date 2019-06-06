Predicting Which NFL Players Will Earn Big Paydays Out of Prove-It Deals in 2019

1 of 7

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The background: Devin Funchess is coming off a decent but inconsistent four-year stretch with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. The 25-year-old is one year removed from an 840-yard, eight-touchdown campaign, but his output declined in 2018 (549 yards, four touchdowns).

The prove-it contract: One year, $10 million with the Indianapolis Colts

What he has to prove: Funchess has caught only 51.8 percent of the passes thrown his way over his four-year career, which is low even for a deep threat. That rate was close to 57 percent in his breakout 2017 season, but his production dipped in 2018. Was that because Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had an injured throwing shoulder?

What he should prove: That the more consistent, reliable and healthy Andrew Luck can help him rebound from his disappointing 2018 campaign. He'll be better supported in the Indianapolis offense, and he should benefit greatly from T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron attracting most of the defensive attention.