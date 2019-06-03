Gerald McCoy Rumors: Browns, Panthers, Ravens 'In Limbo' Amid Contract Talks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 30: Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 48-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been actively negotiating with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, and all three organizations remain "in limbo" while he makes his decision, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

McCoy, 31, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

