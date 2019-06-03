Gerald McCoy Rumors: Browns, Panthers, Ravens 'In Limbo' Amid Contract Talks

Gerald McCoy Rumors: Browns, Panthers, Ravens 'In Limbo' Amid Contract TalksJune 3, 2019
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been actively negotiating with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, and all three organizations remain "in limbo" while he makes his decision, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
As we await word on free agent DT Gerald McCoy, he's negotiating with all three teams and has not made a selection yet. So, the #Browns, #Ravens, and #Panthers are in limbo. https://t.co/vdvSI6VgUV
McCoy, 31, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Goodell Advocates for Shorter Preseason Schedule