Gerald McCoy Rumors: Browns, Panthers, Ravens 'In Limbo' Amid Contract Talks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been actively negotiating with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, and all three organizations remain "in limbo" while he makes his decision, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

McCoy, 31, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.