Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Wicket-Takers, Top Run-Scorers After Saturday

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

New Zealand and Australia both enjoyed wins at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Saturday. The day began with New Zealand seeing off Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff, before Bristol watched defending champions Australia beat Afghanistan by seven wickets



Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry joined the top wicket-takers at the tournament, while Martin Guptill moved among the most prolific run-scorers following New Zealand's win.

Meanwhile, David Warner and Aaron Finch join Guptill after helping Australia slog their way to 209.

Saturday Scores

New Zealand (137-0) bt . Sri Lanka (136)

. (136) Australia (209-3) bt . Afghanistan (207)

Standings (Rank, Team, Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate, per ESPNcricinfo)

1. West Indies: 1, 0, 2, 5.802

2. New Zealand: 1, 0, 2, 5.754

3. England: 1, 0, 2, 2.08

4. Australia: 1, 0, 2, 1.86

5. Afghanistan: 0, 1, 0, -1.86

6. South Africa: 0, 1, 0 -2.08

7. Sri Lanka: 0, 1, 0, -5.754

8. Pakistan: 0, 1, 0, -5.802

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Oshane Thomas, West Indies: 4

2. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 3

3. Jofra Archer, England: 3

4. Matt Henry, New Zealand: 3

5. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 3

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Australia: 89

2. Ben Stokes, England: 89

3. Martin Guptill, New Zealand: 73

4. Quinton de Kock, South Africa: 68

5. Aaron Finch, Australia: 66

New Zealand tore into Sri Lanka's batting order, with Henry and Ferguson leading the way. They were helped by Sri Lanka's top order faltering, notching a mere 14 runs at the price of five wickets.

Ferguson allowed just 22 runs and took a trio of wickets from a little more than six overs to help New Zealand take control. Meanwhile, Henry took the wickets of Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis. The latter went for a duck as Sri Lanka's order crumbled amid only meek resistance.

New Zealand also benefited from two spectacular showings with the bat. Guptill was 73 not out, while fellow opener Colin Munro also thrived:

Skipper Kane Williamson has to be impressed by how effective his squad was in both phases. It's a warning this team can't be easily overlooked.

Afghanistan later delivered a valiant performance at the wicket to set Australia a chase of 208. Only some clutch bowling slowed Afghanistan down:

Australia quickly set about the chase, with Finch soon clocking up a half century. The skipper wasn't intimidated by Afghanistan's many skilled spinners.

Finch put up 66 before he was caught out by Gulbadin Naib. Australia were still looking strong, though, on 103-1.

It meant the stage was set for Warner, and he duly delivered by bringing up 89 and finding the boundary on eight occasions. Batting power like this is why Australia remain the team others will fear.

Bangladesh face South Africa in London in Sunday's lone game.