College Baseball Regionals 2019: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

Friday marks the start of the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament with all 64 teams beginning their quest for a championship.

The UCLA Bruins enter this year's tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, though that has traditionally been a curse. The last team to win a national title as the top seed was Miami in 1999.

Here are the bracket and results from the first day of the tournament from all 16 regional sites:

Los Angeles Regional

No. 1 UCLA vs. Omaha: 10 p.m. ET

Loyola Marymount def. Baylor: 3-1

Corvallis Regional

No. 16 Oregon State vs. Cincinnati: 10 p.m. ET

Michigan def. Creighton: 6-0

Lubbock Regional

No. 8 Texas Tech def. Army: 11-2

Dallas Baptist vs. Florida: 8 p.m. ET

Oklahoma City Regional

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. Harvard: 7 p.m. ET

Nebraska def. Connecticut: 8-5

Fayetteville Regional

No. 5 Arkansas def. Central Connecticut State: 11-5

California vs. TCU: 7 p.m. ET

Oxford Regional

No. 12 Mississippi vs. Jacksonville State: 8 p.m. ET

Clemson def. Illinois: 8-4

Athens Regional

No. 4 Georgia vs. Mercer: 7 p.m. ET

Florida State def. Florida Atlantic: 13-7

Baton Rouge Regional

No. 13 LSU vs. Stony Brook: 7 p.m. ET

Southern Mississippi def. Arizona State: 15-3

Atlanta Super Regional

No. 3 Georgia Tech vs. Florida A&M: 7 p.m. ET

Auburn def. Coastal Carolina: 16-7

Chapel Hill Regional

No. 14 North Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington

Tennessee vs. Liberty: 7 p.m. ET

Starkville Regional

No. 6 Mississippi State def. Southern: 11-6

Miami vs. Central Michigan: 8 p.m. ET

Stanford Regional

No. 11 Stanford def. Sacramento State: 11-0

UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno State: 10 p.m. ET

Louisville Regional

No. 7 Louisville vs. Illinois-Chicago: 6 p.m. ET

Illinois State def. Indiana: 8-7

Greenville Regional

No. 10 East Carolina vs. Quinnipiac: 6 p.m. ET

North Carolina State vs. Campbell

Nashville Regional

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Ohio State: 7 p.m. ET

Indiana State def. McNeese State: 6-5

Morgantown Regional

No. 15 West Virginia vs. Fordham: 8 p.m. ET

Duke def. Texas A&M: 8-5

Notable Results

After an early third-round exit at the SEC tournament, Arkansas got back on track with an easy 11-5 victory over Central Connecticut State.

Taking a 3-1 lead into the fourth inning, the Razorbacks blew things wide open with three runs each in the fifth and sixth. Leadoff hitter Trevor Ezell set the tone in the win by going 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

The heart of Nebraska's lineup carried the team to an 8-5 victory over Connecticut.

The Cornhuskers' 3-7 hitters combined to go 9-for-22 with six RBI and four runs scored. Most of the damage was done in a four-run third inning when the first six hitters reached base against Connecticut starter Mason Feole.

Connecticut's offense certainly had chances to push more than five runs. The Huskies finished with 19 hits against Nebraska's pitching staff, but they could only muster one run over the final seven innings.

Head coach Mike Martin's quest to win a national title in his final season is off to a good start following Florida State's 13-7 victory over Florida Atlantic.



The Seminoles set the tone with a five-run second inning, highlighted by two-run homers from Tim Becker and Drew Mendoza.

Martin, who has spent his entire 40-year career at Florida State, is the winningest coach in college baseball history (2,024 victories). The only thing missing from his Hall-of-Fame resume is a national title. He's come close with two trips to the College World Series final in 1986 and 1999. but has yet to lead the Seminoles to the promised land.

Stanford, seeking to get out of the regionals for the first time since 2014, had no problems in its tournament debut with an 11-0 win over Sacramento State.

Four different Cardinal players hit homers, capped off by Nick Oar's pinch-hit two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth.

With the offense providing plenty of support, Stanford starter Brendan Beck allowed just three hits with five strikeouts in seven innings.