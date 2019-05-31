Sergio Aguero Still Planning Independiente Return After Manchester City Exit

Jam Media/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero has reiterated his desire to return to boyhood club Independiente when he eventually departs Manchester City.

His current contract with the Sky Blues runs to 2021, and he remains a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's squad.

But the Argentinian, who is part of the Albiceleste squad currently preparing for the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, said his plans after City still include a return to Independiente, where he spent time played between 1997 and 2006, per Jamie Smith of Goal:

"I always try [to get back to Argentina]. I know what the fans [of Independiente] want, but I have a contract with City, and I try to focus on these two years I've got left. Then I'll see what I'll do but of course, the Rojo [Independiente] is my priority."

At 30, Aguero still has a number of years left at his peak.

He enjoyed one of the best campaigns of his remarkable career in 2018-19 as he top-scored for City with 21 goals as they successfully retained the Premier League title:

It was the fifth consecutive season in which he had returned at least 20 goals in the English top flight, an indicator of his phenomenal consistency:

Early on in Guardiola's tenure at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero lost his starting spot to Gabriel Jesus, and there was some speculation he could leave City.

That has now been quashed, and if City fans have their way, it is likely they would prefer to see Aguero stay past the end of his current contract, when he will still only be 33.

And the former Atletico Madrid man may yet pen new terms at some point with the Premier League champions.

Aguero has already established his legacy at the Manchester club, though, playing a crucial role in their four Premier League titles in the 2010s.

It is clear Independiente remain close to his heart, and he expressed a desire to return back in March 2018 as well, per Fox Sports (via Stuart Brennanof the Manchester Evening News).

Aguero is clearly far from finished at City, but he is making plans for when his time at the club comes to an end.