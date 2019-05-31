How to Watch 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel Info

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues were hoping defenseman Vince Dunn was going to return for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Even though he didn't, things still worked out just fine.

Veteran defenseman Carl Gunnarsson, who was a healthy scratch for the Blues' first four games of the playoffs, was the unlikely source of St. Louis' overtime game-winning goal Wednesday night, lifting the Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, evening the series at one and helping to fill the void created by Dunn's absence.

It was St. Louis' first Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history. The Blues were swept in their three previous appearances, from 1968 to 1970, and lost the opener against the Bruins in Boston.

Gunnarsson and the Blues will look to carry over the momentum into Game 3, the first Stanley Cup Final matchup in St. Louis in 49 years.

Game 3 Information

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Latest News

After missing the past five games, there's optimism that Dunn could return for the Blues in Game 3. The defenseman, who was hit in the face by a puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final, continues to skate with the team at practices. And according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers, St. Louis coach Craig Berube said "there's a chance" Dunn could play Saturday.

Dunn, who has seven points in 16 postseason games, would provide a nice boost to the Blues' defense for the rest of the series. However, St. Louis' depth, including Gunnarsson, should continue to provide quality play in his absence, which has been one of the keys to the team's resiliency in the playoffs.

"We've had injuries all year," Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said, per Myers. "We've had guys go down, and other guys have stepped up. You want to have depth for this exact reason."

One player who the Blues will definitely be without is center Oskar Sundqvist, who was suspended for Game 3 because he delivered an elbow to the head of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in Game 2. Sundqvist has a plus-eight rating in 21 postseason games, tied with Jay Bouwmeester for the plus-minus team lead.

Grzelcyk also won't be on the ice for Game 3. According to NHL.com's Matt Kalman, Grzelcyk is day to day in the NHL concussion protocol and won't be traveling to St. Louis for Saturday's game.

"[Grzelcyk] is a heck of a hockey player and does a lot of great things for this team," Bruins defenseman Torey Krug said, per Kalman. "He can kind change the dynamic back there for us. ... So he's a great player. Obviously we miss him."

However, this isn't the first time this postseason that Boston will be without a key defender. Zdeno Chara missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final because of injury, and Charlie McAvoy was suspended for Game 1 of that series. The Bruins won both of those matchups en route to a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes.

The loss of Sundqvist on St. Louis' side should neutralize Grzelcyk's absence for Boston. So, Game 3 should be another competitive encounter that could go either way, with any player potentially being the difference-maker, as Gunnarsson surprisingly was in Game 2.