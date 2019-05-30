Kentucky Rumors: John Calipari's Son Brad Enters Transfer Portal After 3 Seasons

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

Kentucky's Brad Calipari warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois-Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
James Crisp/Associated Press

Brad Calipari, the son of Kentucky head coach John Calipari, entered the transfer portal Thursday, according to AL.com's Matt Zenitz.

In three seasons at Kentucky, the younger Calipari has played sparingly. He redshirted last season, meaning he will be a redshirt junior when he resumes playing at another school.

Calipari appeared in 27 games during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons and averaged 0.4 points and 0.2 rebounds in 2.7 minutes per contest.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

