NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: Blues-Bruins TV Schedule, Odds, Game 3 Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Stanley Cup Final is about to get really interesting.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Blues notched a 3-2 overtime victory to even the finals vs. the Boston Bruins at 1, and it's a new series after two games. The Blues continued their road success this postseason with their eighth win in 11 away games in the playoffs.

The teams will now get two days off before play resumes in St. Louis on Saturday. It's not surprising to see two of the most resilient sides this postseason tied early in the series, and it could go either way with some likely competitive games coming up.

Here's a look at what you need to know heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 3 Information

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Odds (via Caesars): Boston (+105; bet $100 to win $105); St. Louis (-120; bet $120 to win $100)

Predictions

The Blues have tremendous depth, and that was displayed in Game 2 as they had their 19th different player score a postseason goal in the victory. And it was a huge one, with defenseman Carl Gunnarsson's first career playoff goal coming in overtime to lift St. Louis to victory.

Per NHL.com's Tom Gulitti, Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said:

"I'm so happy for him. It's just tremendous. He's a guy that works so hard, that does all the little things the right way, and for him to be rewarded like that, it's deserved. You watch him out there, he's so sound, that he makes the right play all the time. He's a player that plays the right way. He never makes mistakes, and to have a player like that who might fly under the radar ... that is just tremendous. I'm so happy for him."

Heading back to home ice, St. Louis will rely on its depth to notch back-to-back victories and take its first lead in the series. After notching their first Stanley Cup finals win in franchise history, the Blues are poised to carry over momentum and secure another win.

While this series is going to go back and forth between two of the best teams this postseason, St. Louis has showcased its ability to capitalize on momentum in the playoffs. The Blues won three straight games to rally back for a series victory over the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference finals.

St. Louis had a better defensive showing in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals, not allowing Boston to score after the first period, and it should excel at limiting the Bruins again in Game 3.

"It was a hard-fought game, and the boys played a great game, disciplined game," Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said, according to NHL.com's Louie Korac. "We played a team game for 60 minutes, well, more than 60 minutes, I guess. I think we deserved that win tonight. Happy to go home 1-1."

The last time St. Louis played on its home ice, it won Game 6 to take the series against San Jose in the Western Conference finals. Expect another strong performance on Saturday as the Blues take control of the series against the Bruins with a second straight victory.