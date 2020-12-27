Fletcher Cox Ruled Out for Eagles vs. Cowboys After Suffering Stinger Injury

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a stinger injury, according to the team.

The Eagles soon ruled him out for the rest of the game. Cox had one tackle and was forced to exit before halftime.

In his eighth NFL season, Cox has had near-perfect health throughout his career. He has appeared in 109 of a possible 112 games, playing in all 16 games six different times.

One of the best defensive tackles in football, the 2012 first-rounder has made the Pro Bowl the last six seasons and been named to an All-Pro team each of the last four seasons. The Mississippi State product was a first-team All-Pro for the only time in 2018 after racking up 46 tackles and a career-high 10.5 sacks.

Cox underwent foot surgery this offseason that was expected to keep him out of action for the summer. He returned for Week 1 and hasn't missed any games this year.