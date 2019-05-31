NFL Stars Next in Line for Big Contract Extensions

0 of 10

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Big money. Big money. Big money. Stop.

The NFL's version of the popular game show Press Your Luck—which returns to airwaves this summer—isn't as random, but the concept remains the same: Teams hope to strike extensions with star players when it's their turn and avoid landing on a whammy.

The whammy, in this case, is a bad deal that eventually wastes all the guaranteed money invested because an individual doesn't live up to expectations.

Already this offseason, the markets for quarterback, offensive tackle, tight end, off-the-ball linebacker, cornerback and safety have reset.

Two factors play into a franchise's decision-making process when it's on the board. First, the market defines a top performer's worth. Second, financial priorities dictate an organization's proceedings when more than one decision is necessary.

For example, the Denver Broncos agreed to a $4 million raise with Chris Harris Jr. on Tuesday after the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback demanded an extension. Harris is now among the highest-paid at his position for the 2019 campaign.

Other organizations are ready to complete mega-extensions. These deals should get done as soon as possible.