How to Watch 2019 Stanley Cup Final Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel Info

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Even a 10-day layoff couldn't slow down the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins won their eighth consecutive playoff game when they opened the Stanley Cup Final with a Game 1 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Boston on Monday night. Now, they have the opportunity to take further control of this series with another win on their home ice in Game 2 on Wednesday.

But the Blues will be motivated to rebound and tie the series before it heads to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4. Craig Berube's team has won seven of its 10 road games in the playoffs and overcame deficits in its last two series victories, so it has already faced adversity this postseason.

Game 1 was an exciting contest that was tied after two periods before Boston notched a pair of third-period goals to take the victory. Game 2 has the potential to be another close encounter as it could be a critical juncture in the series.

Game 2 Information

Date: Wednesday, May 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Latest News

The Blues may be down 1-0 in the series, but they have one thing to be happy about—defenseman Vince Dunn is on his way back, and he could even be on the ice for Game 2.

According to NHL.com's Louie Korac, St. Louis coach Berube said "there's a chance" Dunn could play Wednesday night. The 22-year-old has missed the last four games after getting hit in the face by a puck in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the San Jose Sharks.

Whenever he returns to game action, it will provide a boost to the Blues' defense.

"Obviously a ton of skill, moves his feet well, skates very well and makes a good first pass and plays power play," St. Louis center Tyler Bozak said of Dunn, per Korac. "... Guys are going to be banged up and people are going to have to step in and play, but at the same time, it'll be nice when he's able to play. We'll see what happens."

However, it could be the other end of the ice, where the Bruins' players defend, that could be the key to Game 2.

After scoring a pair of goals in the first 21 minutes of Game 1, the Blues were held scoreless for the rest of the game. They'll need to do a better job against the Bruins' defense to win the series, but that's a challenging task with goalie Tuukka Rask in the Boston net.

The Finn has a 1.85 goals against average and .940 save percentage in 18 games this postseason.

"When you have a goalie like that, a confident goalie, you're confident in him and he's confident in us, it goes both ways and that makes it easier to play in front of him," Bruins center Charlie Coyle said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "You're not worrying about mistakes because stuff does happen, but Tuuks is there to bail us out and make the big save when need be."

Another impressive showing from Rask could have Boston ahead 2-0 in the series after Wednesday.