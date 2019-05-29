Neymar Injured in Brazil Training Ahead of 2019 Copa America

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar appeared to suffer a knee injury in Brazil training on Tuesday as the Selecao continued their preparations for the 2019 Copa America.

Per Goal, the Paris Saint-Germain forward limped away from play and felt his left knee after attempting a shot.

After trying to continue, Neymar pulled up again and eventually left the pitch with team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar:

Hosts Brazil open their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on June 14 before further Group A clashes against Venezuela (June 18) and Peru (June 22).

In the interim, they have their final warm-up games against Qatar and Honduras.

Per Goal, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed Neymar is already undergoing treatment for his injury and "will remain under evaluation."

It is crucial to Brazil's chances of winning the Copa America that they have the 27-year-old fit and firing.

He was replaced as Brazil captain earlier this week by club team-mate Dani Alves:

However, the former Barcelona man remains arguably Brazil's most important player. His international record stands at 60 goals in 96 appearances.

It is far from the first injury Neymar has endured of late. His place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup was threatened by a foot injury he picked up in February 2018—he did eventually return in time for the tournament in Russia—and he missed three months of action for PSG between January and April this year with another foot problem.

As the hosts, Brazil are among the favourites to win the Copa America this year, but their prospects will be damaged if Neymar is not available for the start of the tournament.

Eight-time winners of the Copa, the Selecao's last triumph came back in 2007.