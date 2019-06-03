The Biggest Risk Every NFL Team Is Taking in 2019

0 of 32

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

One thing that makes the NFL such an intriguing league is that each of the 32 teams enters the regular season with unique goals. Yes, the stated goal for every franchise is to compete for a championship, but that isn't realistic for every team every year.

While the Los Angeles Rams do hope to compete for a title in 2019, the Cleveland Browns should focus on simply getting to the postseason for the second time this century. While the New England Patriots hope to get another title run out of Tom Brady, the Miami Dolphins should be happy to find out whether Josh Rosen is franchise-quarterback material.

Another aspect that keeps the league interesting is the fact that these goals come with their own risks. This is the side of the coin that we'll examine: choices that—should they backfire—could derail the team's season, negatively affect its future or cause issues in the locker room and/or front office.