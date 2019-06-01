The Biggest Question for Each NFL Team Coming out of OTAs

0 of 32

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

With summer officially on our doorstep, we've reached the point in the NFL offseason where not a lot is happening on the surface. The draft is in the past, and free-agency movement has dwindled to a trickle. Early organized team activities (OTAs) are wrapping up, and except for some sporadic OTAs and June minicamps, there won't be a ton of action between now and training camp.

While this part of the offseason isn't going to bring a lot of breaking news, it's incredibly important for NFL franchises. They'll take what they've learned in the early offseason and start developing game plans for camp, the preseason and the coming regular season.

Naturally, there are several big questions that still need to be answered. Are rookies ready to play? Are there glaring weaknesses on the roster that need to be addressed? Are there position battles that must be decided sooner than later? Every team has questions.

Here, we'll examine each team's biggest question coming out of OTAs.