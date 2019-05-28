Adam Silver: NBA Examining Postseason Play-in Tournament, Midseason Cup

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

In an effort to spice up the NBA season, commissioner Adam Silver is "studying fairly intensely" on the possibility of making some significant format changes to the league.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the league could add an extra tournament before the postseason, either as a midseason championship or a play-in tournament for the playoffs.

The league could follow in the path of European soccer, which awards multiple trophies each season for different competitions.

"It's incumbent on me to constantly be looking at other organizations and seeing what it is we can do better and learn from them," Silver said. "In the case of European soccer, I think there is something we can learn from them."

In England, the top clubs compete for the Premier League title while also concurrently battling for the FA Cup and League Cup, plus the Champions League or Europa League against other top European competition.

It might be difficult for NBA fans to come around to such massive changes to the sport, but Silver argued that soccer fans have accepted new systems.

"The most watched league in the world is only 27 years old," the commissioner said, referring to the Premier League. "So the idea that the NBA can't create new traditions over time makes no sense to me."

The potential midseason cup competition would likely replace the All-Star Game, which has seen its ratings decrease as of late. The new concept could feature four teams battling in the semifinals and finals of a small tournament to take home a new championship.

Meanwhile, the play-in idea would provide an additional opportunity for more teams to make the playoffs. Keeping more teams in contention could also limit the amount of tanking around the league as teams hope to compete for a title.

Although these additions don't appear to be coming soon, the league clearly wants fans to keep an open mind about any changes going forward.