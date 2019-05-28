NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith Warns Agents to Plan for Work Stoppage

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith speaks during a news conference for NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game, in Phoenix. DeMaurice Smith has been re-elected as executive director of the players' union in a special committee vote. The 14-0 vote took place Tuesday night, Sept. 19, 2017.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Rumblings about an NFL work stoppage have been percolating for months, and NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith has reportedly added a new wrinkle to the proceedings.

Per Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Journal, Smith sent an email to every NFL agent saying that the union is "advising players to plan for a work stoppage of at least a year in length" when the collective bargaining agreement ends after the 2020 season.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

