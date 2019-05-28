Keith Law 2019 MLB Mock Draft 2.0: Catcher Adley Rutschman Goes No. 1 to Orioles

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The MLB draft will be held June 3-5, and with the proceedings just a week away, ESPN's Keith Law released his second mock draft on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Orioles hold the top overall pick, and Law projected the team to select Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman.

Law isn't the only one to consider Rutschman the top prospect in the 2019 draft class:

B/R's Joel Reuter also considers Rutschman the top overall player:

"Rutschman is the best collegiate catching prospect to come along in quite some time, and that includes last year's No. 2 overall pick, Joey Bart. He's a switch-hitter with 60-grade power and a 60-grade hit tool, and he also profiles as a good defensive backstop with good receiving skills and a strong arm. Don't overthink it, Orioles."

It's possible the Orioles could turn in a different direction, however. Law wrote he "heard from multiple sources that the Orioles will at least explore other options, notably Andrew Vaughn, to strike the best possible deal."

Vaughn, a power-hitting first baseman from the University of California, likely will be a top-five pick if he doesn't go No. 1 overall. The team could also consider Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday or a pair of high school shortstops in Bobby Witt Jr. and CJ Abrams.

It seems unlikely the Orioles will consider a pitcher with the top overall pick, considering the top of the draft is loaded with intriguing position players.

But switch-hitting catchers who not only rake but are also excellent defensive prospects don't grow on trees. The Orioles would be wise to not complicate things and simply nab Rutschman, the best player available.