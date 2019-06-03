Setting Expectations for Rookie NFL Quarterbacks in 2019

0 of 8

Quarterback is the most scrutinized position in professional sports. This is particularly true for many incoming rookies who shoulder the burden of becoming the face of a franchise.

First-round quarterbacks are treated as saviors.

The NFL consists of haves and have-nots. Either a team has its franchise quarterback or it doesn't. If it doesn't, the team can't compete on a consistent basis. Thus, Super Bowl or even playoff aspirations are fleeting.

The root of a franchise's struggles usually starts at the game's most important position. So, an investment in a quarterback isn't a small step; it's a massive leap of faith.

The Cleveland Browns, for example, owned the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NFL draft. The organization endured years of futility thanks to organizational ineptitude and an inability to find a quality starting quarterback. But Baker Mayfield changed everything. His rookie-record-setting 27 touchdowns instilled a level of confidence that radiates throughout the organization.

But Mayfield isn't the norm. Young signal-callers usually require more time to acclimate themselves and start building a comfort level.

No one in this year's quarterback class is on Mayfield's level entering the league. As such, expectations should be tempered, but excitement remains high.