Donovan McNabb Would've Chosen NBA over NFL If He Knew He'd Have Same Success

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb had an NFL career worthy of Hall of Fame consideration, but he would trade his football notoriety for basketball success if he could.

When TMZ asked him to choose between the court or the gridiron—with all things equal—McNabb did not hesitate:

"Basketball," McNabb responded. "... It's the great platform of playing with other great athletes. You got the mix of everything. You got guys who can dribble the ball; you got guys who can shoot; you got guys who can jump. But at the end of the day, it's about playing team ball. Moving the ball around, what we're seeing from Golden State and how effective their play is."

McNabb also acknowledged that the NBA's guaranteed contracts would have been an "added bonus."

McNabb played both football and basketball during his time at Syracuse. He appeared in 18 games for the Orange on the hardwood from 1995 to 1997, averaging 2.3 points per contest on 37.5 percent shooting. He was a member of the 1995-96 squad that made it to the national championship game before it fell to Kentucky.