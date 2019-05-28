NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: Blues vs. Bruins Game 1 Result, Updated Schedule

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

How long did it take the Boston Bruins to shake off the rust from a 10-day layoff? Only a little more than one period.

The Bruins rallied from an early deficit to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, scoring a pair of third-period goals to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2. Boston fell behind 2-0, but goals from Connor Clifton and Charlie McAvoy evened the game after two periods.

Sean Kuraly gave the Bruins the lead five minutes, 21 seconds into the third, and Brad Marchand's eighth goal of the playoffs sealed Boston's victory with less than two minutes to go.

Since the Stanley Cup Final became a best-of-seven series in 1939, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to win the title 61 of 79 times. But it's not an impossible deficit to overcome. Last year, the Washington Capitals bounced back from a Game 1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights to win four straight games and the Cup.

Stanley Cup Finals Outlook

All times ET.

Game 1: Boston 4, St. Louis 2

Game 2: St. Louis at Boston, Wednesday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Boston at St. Louis, Saturday at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Boston at St. Louis, Monday at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5: St. Louis at Boston, June 6 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 6: Boston at St. Louis, June 9 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 7: St. Louis at Boston, June 12 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Many were uncertain how the Bruins would play at the beginning of Game 1. While they had won their last seven games, they hadn't played since May 16 after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

It didn't take long to see Boston was going to be just fine.

"Come the second period, we picked up our game," Bruins left wing Marcus Johansson said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "We got more physical and we started moving our feet, moving the puck and we ended up spending more time in their end and didn't give them as much room. That's when we started taking the game over."

Boston has a deep lineup, with 19 different players who have scored a goal this postseason. That depth was on display Monday, as four different players scored a goal including Clifton and McAvoy, who each had scored only one previous goal in this year's playoffs.

The Bruins' defense also played well late in Game 1, not allowing a goal over the final 39 minutes while goalie Tuukka Rask collected 18 saves.

But this series is still young. Prior to Monday, the Blues had won seven of their nine road games this postseason. And they've faced deficits before, including in the Western Conference finals, when they fell behind 2-1 to the San Jose Sharks before winning three straight games to take the series.

St. Louis lost control of Game 1 versus Boston when the Bruins rallied for a pair of second-period goals.

"When that first goal went in, they got some momentum and they had a big push there," said Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who had 34 saves, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "We held it to a tie game going into the third, and it wasn't the outcome we wanted. But it was good to feel it out, and we'll be back at them for Game 2."

Game 2 could be crucial for St. Louis. It would be challenging to come back from a 2-0 deficit. However, if the Blues win, then they'll have tied the series before heading home for Games 3 and 4.