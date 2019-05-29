The Biggest Surprises so Far from 2019 NFL OTAs

0 of 8

With the 2019 NFL draft and rookie minicamps out of the way, teams have begun hosting OTAs in recent days.

While these workouts are strictly voluntary, they give rookies a chance to get reps with their new teammates. Coaching staffs can tinker with personnel groupings and formations. And fans get a first glimpse at the 2019 iteration of their favorite teams.

It can be dangerous to read too much into these early practices. Week 1 is still a long way off, and the current collective bargaining agreement places restrictions on what teams can and can't do in OTAs.

However, there have been some developments of note in OTAs, including a few surprises.