The Biggest Surprises so Far from 2019 NFL OTAs

With the 2019 NFL draft and rookie minicamps out of the way, teams have begun hosting OTAs in recent days.
While these workouts are strictly voluntary, they give rookies a chance to get reps with their new teammates. Coaching staffs can tinker with personnel groupings and formations. And fans get a first glimpse at the 2019 iteration of their favorite teams.
It can be dangerous to read too much into these early practices. Week 1 is still a long way off, and the current collective bargaining agreement places restrictions on what teams can and can't do in OTAs.
However, there have been some developments of note in OTAs, including a few surprises.
Fitzpatrick Ahead of Rosen in QB Race for Dolphins
There are a lot of new faces in Miami this year, including a pair of quarterbacks vying for the starting job in veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and sophomore Josh Rosen.
Experience is winning out in OTAs so far, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
"One player, who did not want to speak publicly, said Ryan Fitzpatrick has been the best of the quarterbacks so far but that Josh Rosen also has played well," Jackson wrote.
There's still a long way to go before the Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener. And after trading for Rosen during the 2019 draft, Miami will want to see what it has in last year's 10th overall pick. The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick is a known commodity.
But it isn't as though Fitzpatrick had a massive head start over Rosen learning the team's offense. He joined the Dolphins in mid-March.
Rosen needs to get up to speed quickly. If this carries over into training camp, it's only going to reinforce the notion that the Dolphins will be headed back to the drawing board under center in 2020.
Lamar Jackson Didn't Know About New Offense
After winning the AFC North in 2018, the Baltimore Ravens lost at home to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round. They gained a total of 229 yards in that loss.
This offseason, the Ravens hired a new offensive coordinator in Greg Roman. While it's no surprise that Roman would want to overhaul the offensive scheme, the Ravens apparently failed to inform starting quarterback Lamar Jackson of that.
"Coming in, I didn't know we would have a totally different offense," Jackson told reporters last week. "... When I got here, Coach was like, 'Yeah, we have a totally new system. You're going to have go through this and that.' It's been getting to me a little bit."
He's been enduring some early growing pains in the new scheme.
"I'd say, my first day, I sucked. Second day, I did better. Today, it was all right but it could've been better," Jackson said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "I'm always trying to be perfect in practice."
Jackson's development as a passer is the biggest offseason question hanging over the Ravens. And this is likely much ado about nothing, as he still has plenty of time to get the scheme down.
But the disconnect and lack of communication between Jackson and Roman is disconcerting nonetheless.
Dwayne Haskins Putting on a Show
Not every young quarterback has scuffled in early workouts. In fact, at least one has given coaches reason to believe he may be more pro-ready than expected.
After starting only one year at Ohio State, Dwayne Haskins appeared likely to begin his rookie season backing up veteran journeyman Case Keenum in Washington. But after getting off to a strong start in OTAs, Haskins may push Keenum to start right away, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.
"Haskins made a number of impressive throws while he was on the field, and while Case Keenum had his share of good passes too, the rookie shined. Even on the surface: Haskins looks the part of a franchise quarterback, standing 6'3" and 230 lbs. Keenum is listed at 6'1" and 215 lbs, but that seems fairly generous. When Haskins throws the ball, it zips through the air. He can go deep and has touch on his underneath routes. Keenum gets the ball where it needs to be, but there's a difference in velocity."
One noncontact workout—or even a few workouts—isn't going to decide this battle. Keenum's edge in experience is substantial, and Haskins needs to string together consistent performances in training camp and the preseason to overtake him.
But in the early going, Haskins is applying more pressure on Keenum than expected.
Joey Bosa's Still Having Soreness in His Balky Foot
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa missed nine games last season because of a left foot injury, but he looks no worse for the wear at OTAs, Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told reporters.
"He looks awesome. He feels really good. So, to get him back on the field—just that brotherhood part where the guys are together again—I think that's important. You can always count on him. It's great to see him. He looks to be in great shape."
However, Bosa said he's still experiencing soreness in his left foot.
"It's not causing a limp or anything. It's just there. It's just something I notice. It's been getting better all offseason, so I could definitely see by camp or maybe even next year where it kind of starts fading away. Once you get into season, it gets pretty intense, so we'll see."
Bosa sat out almost the entire summer last year, so his participation in OTAs is a good sign. But his continued foot soreness is something to keep an eye on moving forward, as he'll be key to the Chargers' Super Bowl hopes in 2019.
Jaron Brown Running with 1st Team at OTAs
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson knows it'll be hard to replace veteran wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who the team released earlier this month.
"There's nobody like Doug Baldwin," Wilson said, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. "He was always open. He knew how to create separation. He had this fire that you didn't see in anybody else. He's going to be remembered forever here."
The Seahawks aggressively targeted receivers in this year's draft, and both second-round pick D.K. Metcalf and fourth-rounder Gary Jennings have gotten a fair amount of run since joining the team. But veteran Jaron Brown isn't giving up a starting spot without a fight.
Brown lined up opposite Tyler Lockett with the first-team offense in OTAs, according to Bell. That comes as a surprise, as the seventh-year veteran had only 14 receptions on 19 targets a year ago.
However, Brown made the most of those 14 catches in 2018. His five touchdown receptions tied Baldwin and David Moore for second-most on the team, trailing only Lockett.
Steelers Using 2-Back Sets
NFL teams use OTAs to give different formations and personnel groupings a look, especially on offense.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been test-driving two-back sets that feature James Conner and Jaylen Samuels on the field at the same time, as the latter told Sarah Spencer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
"We did a little bit of it [last season], but we didn't really run it in a game, so I guess this year we're going to try and put that a little more in the offense. I think that could be kind of special with me and [Conner] in the backfield. Me and him in the game, period. We're just building on from that right now… He's more of a runner and a catcher, as well, but I can get outside and run routes, as well. To have that dual threat with me and him in the game, it could be really scary for defenses."
Conner should be Pittsburgh's lead back after he gained more than 1,400 total yards in place of Le'Veon Bell in 2018. But Samuels flashed in limited duty as well, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and catching 26 passes out of the backfield.
Given how electric Samuels was with the ball in his hands last year and an uncertain depth chart behind Juju Smith-Schuster at wideout, it makes sense to try to get him on the field more.
Cedric Ogbuehi Getting 1st-Team Reps with Jaguars
Over his four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi was an unmitigated disaster. There's a reason why the Bengals made no real effort to retain him this offseason.
He'll have a second chance with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
It's still early, but he appears to be making the most of it so far. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Ogbuehi took all of the first-team reps at right tackle and drew praise from the coaching staff.
"Cedric Ogbuehi is moving really, really well right now and playing well," offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said. "Guys like that, I don't want to say surprised you because I saw what he did on tape. It wasn't really surprising, but it's been pleasant to see his athleticism."
DeFilippo may not be surprised, but if Ogbuehi can keep this up into training camp and hold off second-round rookie Jawaan Taylor, he'll be the only one. And if Ogbuehi becomes even a marginally capable starter, he could become of this offseason's most underrated free-agent signings.
Kyle Kalis a Surprise Starter for Browns at RG
When the Cleveland Browns traded Kevin Zeitler to the New York Giants for veteran edge-rusher Olivier Vernon earlier this offseason, second-year pro Austin Corbett appeared poised to replace him at right guard. The thinking was that Corbett, a second-round pick in 2018, was the rising young talent that made Zeitler expendable in the first place.
So, um...about that.
According to Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com, Corbett's first-team reps have declined while third-year pro Kyle Kalis has moved into the starting lineup at right guard for now.
While Corbett was the first pick on Day 2 of the draft last year, the 6'4", 306-pound Kalis is an undrafted free agent who has spent much of his career kicking around the practice squad in Washington (twice) and playing briefly in Indianapolis. He signed with the Browns last September and was called up the active roster in December, where he played all of one offensive snap.
The offensive line is arguably the biggest area of concern for the new-look Browns in 2019, and a top-50 pick not being able to beat out an undrafted journeyman isn't going to allay those fears.