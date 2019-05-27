NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: Game 1 Odds and Blues vs. Bruins Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Will the Boston Bruins or St. Louis Blues be the winner of this year's Stanley Cup?

That's a difficult question to answer, as both are strong, resilient teams that have impressed in the NHL postseason. But no matter which way this series goes, it should be an exciting and competitive one that serves as a great finish to the playoffs.

The Stanley Cup Final gets underway on Monday night, when the Bruins host the Blues at TD Garden in Boston for Game 1. It may take a bit for both teams to get going, as St. Louis went five days between games while Boston went 10.

Game 1 Information, Odds

Date: Monday, May 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): St. Louis +135 (Bet $100 to win $135); Boston -150 (Bet $150 to win $100)

Predictions

Because of the rust that comes after a long layoff, especially for the Bruins, it wouldn't be surprising to see the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final be a low-scoring, defensive affair. Especially as both teams have standout goalies in Boston's Tuukka Rask and St. Louis' Jordan Binnington.

The similarities don't stop there. The Bruins and Blues have deep lineups with a plethora of players who can score goals and strong defenses, and that should lead to a competitive series between these teams.

"I see two teams that play good team defense, that don't give you a lot of room and protect the slot well," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "Responsible, don't take a lot of penalties. They are physical, we'll be physical. We like to play a blend, I'm sure they'd say the same thing. ... They are bigger than us on the back end, but I think both teams move the puck well and I think both teams create problems for the other to get inside. That's why we're still playing."

Game 1 will be close, like many in the series should be, but it will be the Blues that take the early 1-0 lead with a victory. St. Louis has won seven of its nine road games this postseason, so opening this series away from home won't be a problem.

Also, the Blues are a bit fresher after playing a six-game series against the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference finals. That will help them take an early lead in Game 1, which was one of the reasons they won three straight games to end their last series versus the Sharks.

One of St. Louis' top goal scorers will put it ahead early, then Binnington and the defense will come up with some key late stops to pull out a close win over Boston.

If the Blues somehow don't win Game 1, expect them to bounce back with a Game 2 victory because of their road prowess and the fact it's difficult to imagine either team taking a big lead in this series.