French Open 2019 Results: Roger Federer's Return Win Highlights Sunday's Play

Roger Federer booked his place in the second round of the 2019 French Open with an emphatic straight-sets win over Lorenzo Sonego at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Federer, who last won this tournament in 2009 and hasn't appeared on the red clay in Paris for four years, saw off Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

He won on a day when Kei Nishikori also made it through, courtesy of a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over Frenchman Quentin Halys.

