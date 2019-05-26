French Open 2019 Results: Roger Federer's Return Win Highlights Sunday's Play

French Open 2019 Results: Roger Federer's Return Win Highlights Sunday's PlayMay 26, 2019
Michel Euler/Associated Press
Roger Federer booked his place in the second round of the 2019 French Open with an emphatic straight-sets win over Lorenzo Sonego at Roland-Garros on Sunday.
Federer, who last won this tournament in 2009 and hasn't appeared on the red clay in Paris for four years, saw off Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
3 years, 11 months and 25 days later… Good to have you back! #RG19 https://t.co/6PNYcrBBo5
He won on a day when Kei Nishikori also made it through, courtesy of a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over Frenchman Quentin Halys.
