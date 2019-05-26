French Open 2019 Results: Roger Federer's Return Win Highlights Sunday's Play

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michel Euler )
Michel Euler/Associated Press

Roger Federer booked his place in the second round of the 2019 French Open with an emphatic straight-sets win over Lorenzo Sonego at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Federer, who last won this tournament in 2009 and hasn't appeared on the red clay in Paris for four years, saw off Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

He won on a day when Kei Nishikori also made it through, courtesy of a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over Frenchman Quentin Halys.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    French Open 2019: Roger Federer's Return Win Highlights Sunday's Play

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open 2019: Roger Federer's Return Win Highlights Sunday's Play

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Federer Marks Return to Roland Garros With Straight-Set Victory

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Federer Marks Return to Roland Garros With Straight-Set Victory

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Roger Federer makes winning return to French Open after three-year absence

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Roger Federer makes winning return to French Open after three-year absence

    Guardian sport
    via the Guardian

    French Open 2019: Roger Federer into second round with straight-set win

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open 2019: Roger Federer into second round with straight-set win

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport