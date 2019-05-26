Video: Zion Williamson Offered $20M Shoe Contract, Movie Role by Master P, Romeo

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Master P and Romeo on Saturday told TMZ Sports that they were willing to offer presumed No. 1 overall pick and future New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson a $20 million shoe deal with MoneYatti and a role in the sequel to their movie I Got The Hook-Up 2.



"I know Zion gonna get a big shoe deal from Nike or Adidas or whatever," Master P said. "... We gonna get him a deal just to have to wear shoes outside of basketball."

That's not a bad starting point for negotiations if Williamson is looking for a side deal on shoes. The basketball shoe deal Williamson signs could be worth as much as $100 million.

Before that can be negotiated, though, Williamson needs to sign an agent. Several big agencies are interested, as Sean Deveney of the Sporting News wrote:

"Among those were Creative Artists Agency, Roc Nation, Klutch Sports and BDA Sports. While Williamson's family will still lean heavily on Wells for advice, the goal for choosing an agency is, according to a source, 'one that can be most effective at building his brand.'

"A source told SN that Williamson and his family are nearing a decision, which will come possibly as early as next week."

As for whether the Duke superstar has any acting experience, Master P and Romeo aren't concerned.

"I'm not worried," Master P said. "I can teach him how to act."

Romeo added: "I got you, man. Z, I got you. I've got 17 years under my belt."

Both Master P and Romeo were born in New Orleans, so it sounds like they are ready to roll out the red carpet for the city's next star.