NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: Dates, Times and TV Info for Blues vs. Bruins

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Only one final day of preparations stands in the way of the start of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues will be finalizing their game plans and preparing for their opponents before taking the ice at TD Garden in Boston to open the final series of the NHL playoffs. The winner of the best-of-seven series will end the season celebrating with the Stanley Cup.

Here's a look at the schedule for the finals as well as the latest news surrounding the Bruins and Blues heading into the matchup.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

All times ET.

Game 1: St. Louis at Boston, May 27 at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2: St. Louis at Boston, May 29 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Boston at St. Louis, June 1 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Boston at St. Louis, June 3 at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5: St. Louis at Boston, June 6 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 6: Boston at St. Louis, June 9 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 7: St. Louis at Boston, June 12 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Latest News

The Bruins have had 19 players score a goal this postseason, but one of their top offensive players is not practicing. Center David Krejci missed his second straight practice on Saturday because of illness, according to NHL.com's Matt Kalman.

Krejci didn't participate in Boston's intrasquad scrimmage Thursday because he was sent home with a fever. However, according to Kalman, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy believes Krejci will be back at practice Sunday and on the ice for Game 1 against the Blues.

"Obviously, we'd like to have him out there," Cassidy said, per Kalman. He continued:

"We're going through some things, special teams with his [power-play] group, certain tendencies with St. Louis that we're trying to practice against or trying to defend against or trying to exploit on the opposite side of things. He'll miss that. But at the end of the day, he's been around a long time, a very cerebral player, so that part of it I'm not concerned about. He can pick things up in a hurry."

Krejci ranks third on the Bruins with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) this postseason. He is behind only Brad Marchand (18 points) and David Pastrnak (15).

On St. Louis' side, the biggest injury concern is defenseman Vince Dunn, who missed the final three games of the Western Conference Final after getting hit in the face with a puck in Game 3 against the San Jose Sharks.

Dunn participated in an optional skate Saturday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Tom Timmermann, and he will be traveling with the Blues to Boston for Game 1. However, there was no update regarding Dunn's condition or status for the opener Saturday.

The Blues haven't played since Tuesday, while the Bruins haven't played since May 16. Both teams are likely ready to get back on the ice in a competitive setting to battle for the Stanley Cup.

"It's been a long stretch of not playing games," Bruins center Charlie Coyle said, according to NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin. "We're just itching to get there. But we've just used the time to our advantage, stay positive and stay upbeat. Once the time comes, we'll be ready."

It can be important to get off to a good start in a playoff series. And with the stakes the highest they have been all season, Game 1 should be an exciting start to the Stanley Cup Final.