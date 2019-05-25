TMZ: Brandon Browner's Ex-Girlfriend Suing Him Amid 8-Year Prison Sentence

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner's ex-girlfriend is suing him over allegations that he assaulted her on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2018.

According to TMZ Sports, Browner's ex-girlfriend alleges that he hit her in the face, made her lose consciousness and gave her carpet burn on her face in three separate incidents in 2016. She also said that Browner attacked her twice while she slept in 2017.

Additionally, the plaintiff said that Browner broke into her home twice in 2018 and attempted to kill her in front of their children on the second occasion in July.

Browner is currently serving eight years in prison after pleading no-contest to attempted murder in relation to the July assault.

The former Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints defensive back allegedly dragged his ex-girlfriend and attempted to smother her in a carpet before stealing her Rolex watch and fleeing the residence in July 2018.

Browner, 34, spent five years in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011 with the Seahawks and won a pair of Super Bowls—one with Seattle and one with New England.

Browner has been in custody since getting arrested in July 2018, and he was sentenced in December.