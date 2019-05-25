NHL Stanley Cup Final 2019: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Blues vs. Bruins

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

This year's Stanley Cup finals are likely going to be a series that hockey fans aren't going to want to miss.

The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues have played exciting games throughout the postseason, and the two conference winners will now go head-to-head in a battle for the Stanley Cup. Of the six combined series these teams have played this postseason, five have gone at least six games.

While the Bruins are going for the seventh Stanley Cup in franchise history, the Blues will be going for their first. This is a rematch of the 1970 Stanley Cup finals—the last time St. Louis made it—when Boston won in a four-game sweep.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

All times ET. All games can be streamed live on NBC Sports Live.

Game 1: St. Louis at Boston, May 27 at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 2: St. Louis at Boston, May 29 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 3: Boston at St. Louis, June 1 at 8 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Game 4: Boston at St. Louis, June 3 at 8 p.m., NBC

Game 5: St. Louis at Boston, June 6 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 6: Boston at St. Louis, June 9 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Game 7: St. Louis at Boston, June 12 at 8 p.m., NBC (if necessary)

Latest News

As the Bruins prepare to take on the Blues, they see something familiar when looking at their Stanley Cup finals opponent.

"I think they're very similar to us, the way they play," Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said, according to the Boston Herald's Marisa Ingemi. "A forechecking team, they play pretty north-south, use all four lines. The fourth line particularly gets a lot of assignments like ours. Both goaltenders playing excellent. Their D is bigger than ours, but both can move the puck. So I expect games to be lower scoring, more physical. I think they're a bit of our twin."

Another similarity that Cassidy didn't mention? Both teams have deep offensive lineups, as the Bruins have had 19 players score a goal this postseason, while the Bruins have had 18 players score a goal.

When two teams this similar match up with the stakes the highest that they've been all season, exciting things typically tend to happen. Because these teams play similar styles and have some of the same strengths, it will be harder for one team to dominate the other.

As for preparations this week, the Bruins had an intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday after not playing a game since exactly one week earlier. They swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, setting up a 10-day stretch between games.

The Blues didn't finish the Western Conference finals until Tuesday, when they won Game 6 against the San Jose Sharks. They then took two days off before returning to practice on Friday.

A key injured player to follow is St. Louis defenseman Vince Dunn, who missed the final three games of the Western Conference finals after getting hit in the face by a puck in Game 3. Dunn didn't practice on Friday, and it's unclear when he could return.

"He just stayed off and did off-ice [work] today," Blues coach Craig Berube said Friday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Tom Timmermann. "We'll see how he is [Saturday] and go from there. That's all."

Although Dunn may not play the opener of the Stanley Cup finals, most of the key players for the Blues and Bruins will be on the ice to begin the series.