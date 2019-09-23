Report: Colts' Malik Hooker Has Torn Meniscus, Will Miss 4-6 Weeks with Injury

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker reportedly suffered a torn meniscus and will miss four to six weeks with the injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Despite the injury, Hooker returned to the game and finished the Week 3 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.

Hooker has had to deal with a few injuries early since being taken 15th overall in 2017. He was limited to just seven games as a rookie after tearing both his ACL and MCL in October 2017. Last season, a hip injury cost him two games during the regular season, and he was held out of the divisional round in the playoffs due to a foot injury.

When he has been healthy, though, the defensive back has shown promise.

Hooker recorded 44 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions in 14 games in 2018.

According to Pro Football Focus' Henry Buggy, Hooker's PFF overall rating of 79.7 last season was the second-highest among all Colts defenders with at least 250 snaps. His percentage of targets caught (44.4 percent) ranked second among all safeties in the NFL, and he surrendered only one touchdown.

This year, he has eight tackles, one pass breakup and one interception.

Hooker has game-changing talent in the secondary, but his inability to stay healthy has been an issue. He missed 12 of a possible 34 games (postseason included) through his first two years as a pro.

In Hooker's absence, the Colts will likely turn to second-year defensive back George Odum at free safety.