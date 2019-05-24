Dennis Rodman's Son DJ Commits to Play Basketball at Washington State

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2019, file photo, San Francisco head coach Kyle Smith reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in San Francisco. Washington State has hired Kyle Smith as its new men's basketball coach following the disappointing tenure of Ernie Kent, a person with knowledge of the hiring said Wednesday, March 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

DJ Rodman, the son of Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, has committed to play basketball for the Washington State Cougars.

"DJ is a shotmaker who has a really good feel for the game," Washington State coach Kyle Smith said in a statement on the team's official website. "He was a very productive player displaying the ability to score and rebound at a high clip in one of the best high school leagues in California, the Trinity League."

Rodman will join the Cougars for the 2019-20 season.

The 6'4", 190-pound small forward is not rated by 247Sports. Following the commitment, Washington State now has the No. 81 recruiting class for 2019, according to 247Sports. The class features a trio of 3-star recruits, two of whom have already signed.

Rodman averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game at JSerra Catholic (Orange County, California) High School as a senior.

"The thing I loved most was that he was our leading charge taker on top of leading scorer and rebounder," JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson said last month, per Tim Burt of the OC Sports Zone.  The kid is a winner and he exemplified that in the North OC Classic hitting a walk off three-pointer on the baseline out of bounds for the championship. ... He took and made big time shots, but also did all the little things it takes to win."

Per Burt, Rodman was also considering the likes of Hawaii, Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon before committing to Washington State.

"He has family roots in the state of Washington and is thrilled to be a Coug," Smith added in his statement.

The Cougars are coming off an 11-21 season and are in the midst of an 11-year NCAA tournament drought. Smith was hired to replace Ernie Kent as head coach in March.

